Islamabad

The bilateral relations between Pakistan and Thailand are ideal and cooperation in the field of tourism will further enhance these ties. This was stated by Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan, Managing Director PTDC, during a meeting with Suchart Liengsaengthong, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand.

Thai tourist flow is once again showing a remarkable increase over the previous two years after restoration of peaceful environment in Pakistan. The significance of Buddhist civilization remains in Pakistan for Thai people can boost up tourist flow to Pakistan as a result of proper publicity.

He said that soon a PTDC delegation will be visiting Thailand to meet the tourism minister, head of tourism police and Thai tourism authorities’ high officials to learn from their experience and explore the possibilities to adopt their strategies for increase in tourism activities for Pakistan. We also develop different tourist literature in Thai language so that we may introduce Pakistan’s tourist destinations and attractions to Thai people. He also requested the ambassador to support Pakistan’s tourism industry by providing training to youth in tourism and hospitality sector.

The MD informed that in addition to promoting Gandhara Heritage, we are also working to improve religious tourism, eco tourism, sport tourism and health tourism in Pakistan.

The ambassador appreciated the efforts of MD for promoting a soft image of country by development in tourism sector and assured that Thailand Government will provide maximum possible assistance for restoration/maintenance of Ghandhara archeological sites in Taxila and Swat. He said that the visit of Thai Monks to Khewra Salt Mines and Taxila arranged by PTDC was largely appreciated by the visiting delegates.

He added that as Maryam Nawaz is also working with Health Sector, she has been invited to visit Thailand, for this support of MD PTDC is required.

