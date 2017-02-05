Islamabad

A 5-Day workshop on ‘Micro-Teaching: Becoming a Reflective Teacher’ conducted by Faculty Development Academy (FDA), a training wing of COMSATS Institute of Information Technology Islamabad, concluded here, says a press release.

The workshop, sponsored by HEC was held from Jan 30 to Feb 3 at FDA premises, G-5/2, Islamabad. A total of 38 participants from eight campuses of CIIT and some of local universities i.e. Fatima Jinnah Women University, NUML, Arid Agriculture, Air University, Islamabad attended the workshop.

Dr. Mumtaz Fatima Jafari, Advisor FDA and Khursheed Yusuf, Senior Programme Manager, FDA, acted as resource persons. Needs and expectations of the trainees were noted down at outset of the workshop. There were four sessions a day, each of 90 minutes duration. S.M. Junaid, Director FDA, welcomed the group and inaugurated the workshop. The participants were informed about the significance of the workshop and were briefed on the training programmes of FDA.

In the first phase of the workshop, spanning over two days, the participants were taught how to prepare and deliver lecture on any topic/theme. The second phase was practicum that was held for next three days. The participants were instructed to plan and prepare individual lessons to deliver in the class. Each lecture was video-taped and subsequently replayed.

Peer’s detailed feedback on a checklist was collected and shared on different aspects of the lecture. It was a participatory approach which fostered a unique experience for the participants to watch themselves and get feedback for future improvement.

On the last day at the closing ceremony three representatives of the participants expressed their views about the workshop. They appreciated the contents of the workshop and its conduct and organisation.

