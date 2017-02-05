Print Story
X
-
Kashmiri Folk Culture show at PNCA todayFebruary 05, 2017Print : Islamabad
Islamabad
Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan has scheduled a programme of Kashmiri ‘Lok Geet’ and dances in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day today (February 5). The event would be held at PNCA auditorium F-5/1.
The folk artists from Azad Jammu Kashmir would perform on the occasion. The artists of PNCA would also present folk dances of Kashmir.