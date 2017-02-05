Islamabad

Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan has scheduled a programme of Kashmiri ‘Lok Geet’ and dances in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day today (February 5). The event would be held at PNCA auditorium F-5/1.

The folk artists from Azad Jammu Kashmir would perform on the occasion. The artists of PNCA would also present folk dances of Kashmir.

0



0







Kashmiri Folk Culture show at PNCA today was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184079-Kashmiri-Folk-Culture-show-at-PNCA-today/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Kashmiri Folk Culture show at PNCA today" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184079-Kashmiri-Folk-Culture-show-at-PNCA-today.