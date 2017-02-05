Rawalpindi

Brainstorming session with relevant stakeholders of Centre for Environmentally Sustainable Transport and Climate Change (CESTaC) was held at Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi here on Friday. Hassan Nasir Jamy, Additional Secretary, Ministry of water and Power graced the event by chairing the session and shared his views on sustainable future of the centre.

He emphasised on the involvement of government and private sector equally, in order to bring a positive change in the world in the context of environmental development. The session focused to eliminate the gap and CESTaC is hoped to act as a bridge between academia, industrial sector and policy making favouring the sustainable development.

Prof. Dr Samina Amin Qadir, Vice chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University primarily emphasized on women empowerment and need to find indigenous solutions via research and development, which can play a vital role in positive growth of society and identifying the issues at grass root level. She also welcomed the idea to make this centre a Centre of Excellence. Prof. Dr Uzaira Rafique, Co-Chair (Technical) -- CESTaC extended deep gratitude to the worthy vice chancellor for allocating the ideal location for CESTaC and termed the session as a focused one to generate some innovative ideas for future collaborations. Dr Muhammad Saleem Janjua, Co-Chair (Operations) -- CESTaC added that the centre aims to get a positive response for future collaborations and sustainability.

Large number of faculty members from Fatima Jinnah Women University, Faculty of Social Sciences and arts, Faculty of Computer Sciences, Faculty of gender studies, faculty of Science and technology, also participated in the discussion panel. Session was concluded by Dr Saleem Janjua giving a gracious vote of thanks extending his positive hopes toward the centre as the brainstorming session ended with a bundle of fruitful ideas and a jump start towards a series of successful events and activities as part of CESTaC future objectives.

