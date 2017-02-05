Rawalpindi

As many as 20,000 new gas meters would be installed and work to lay down 450 km long gas pipelines would be completed in 2017 in line with the targets given to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) (Rawalpindi region).

Regional Manager Zahoor Ahmad said SNGPL was given the target to install new 38,000 gas meters in the Rawalpindi region out of which 18,000 have been installed in 2016 and remaining would be installed in 2017.

"The gas pipelines have been improved in various areas to prevent leakages like Dheri Hasanabad, Tahli Mohri, Shakaryal and British Homes. The work is also under way to lay down 10-inch diameter gas pipeline to provide gas facility to different areas of Rawalpindi," he said.

He said line losses have been reduced from 9 per cent to 7.5 per cent through introduction of effective measures, adding "We have received some 28,500 complaints from July 2016 to December 2016 while a total of 48,000 complaints were submitted in 2015 related to low gas pressure, gas loadshedding, over billing and gas leakages."

The demand for new gas connections increased manifold in recent years despite growing gas shortfalls and the company has given gas connections to one million consumers during tenure of the present government on merit–the first come and first served basis, he said.

