Islamabad

Roots International Schools (RIS) launched a weeklong celebrations of Chinese New Year at their countrywide campuses, says a press release.

RIS has an important strategic association with China considering that Pakistan and China have the long-standing ties between the two countries. China has been referred as ‘time-tested and all-weather comrade.’

With a view to promote ethnic, social liaison between China and Pakistan and to forge collaboration between the two countries RIS has initiated Chinese language programme with a vision to enrich knowledge base, wisdom competences, innovative interdisciplinary learning opportunities and language and cultural diversities.

On the occasion Chinese food stalls were organised at the campuses. Chinese chefs were invited from Confucius Institute to conduct a DIY workshop to teach the students how to make delicious dumplings, a popular Chinese dishes. It was a mouth watering event. The Chinese ‘Dumpling’ was among the one of the most popular Chinese foods on the New Year ceremony. Traditionally, the members of a family get together to make dumplings during the New Year's eve. Since the shape of the dumpling is similar to ancient gold or silver ingots, they symbolize wealth.

It was great learning experience. Roots international schools Students from Early years till university, participated in this work shop and everybody just loved to make dumplings of their own.

In celebration of Chinese New year and Spring Festival, the students launched colourful Chinese lantern, a small hot air balloon made of paper.

