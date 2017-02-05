SDPI ranked among top 60 global independent think tanks

Islamabad

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) has been ranked among 60 top global independent think tanks.

According to the 2016 edition of the Global Go To Think Tank Index released recently, SDPI ranking is 15th in the 2016 index from amongst the Southeast Asia and the Pacific think tanks and the 42nd as the world’s top trans-disciplinary research think tank.

The 2016 Global Go To Think Tank Index is based on the ranking done among 6,846 think tanks (TT) globally nominated by eminent experts, policy makers, and public thought leaders. TT and civil society programme of University of Pennsylvania on an annual basis had been doing this ranking. The 2016 edition of the Global Go To Think Tank Index Report marks the 10 anniversary of the report and is now used to identify and recognise centres of excellence in policy research, forge knowledge and policy partnerships and create a global think tank village.

Talking to ‘The News’, Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director of the institute said that this is a rejoicing moment for all of us in Pakistan that the country’s prime think tank SDPI raised the name of the country high by clinching 55th position from among the top 60 independent think tanks. This shows that independent research has a value in Pakistan, he said adding that the credit goes to the dedicated team of experts, its board of governors and staff of the SDPI.

It is pertinent to mention that SDPI achieved this standing when it is celebrating its silver jubilee year. He observed that the importance of independent think tanks increased manifold amid the populous demands for change and out of box solutions.

The think tanks can bridge the policy gaps when the political leadership across the world opts making on populous demands which might have adverse policy impacts on the geo-political situations. The independent think tanks can provide objective analyses and evidence based policy solutions.

In the Index, SDPI is ranked 42nd as the world’s top trans-disciplinary research TT. “Based on our excellence in research policy output, SDPI has been placed at the 43rd position among Think Tank to Watch category,” said Dr Abid. SDPI has been placed at the 65th as the world’s top environment policy TT on the second consecutive year and 43rd at best quality assurance and integrity policies and procedures category.

In recognition of SDPI’s work on social policy, the institute has been placed at the 99th position among the world’s top social policy TTs on the second consecutive year. SDPI secured 61st position in the ranking of Best Institutional Collaborator TT worldwide, one point upward improvement from last year’s 62nd. On best use of media category (electronic and print), SDPI has been ranked at the 60th position whereas on use of social media, it has been ranked at 83rd position. Out of 6,846 global think tanks, SDPI’s advocacy and policy outreach is ranked the 65th best. SDPI’s Public Engagement Program is ranked the 75th best on the second consecutive year.

