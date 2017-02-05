Islamabad

The President of the Hospitality Division, Hashoo Group, Nicolas Frangos, and Mrs. Frangos hosted an enjoyable dinner in honour of the ambassadors, diplomats, UN officials, corporate and NGO executives, socialites and media at the beautiful Marquee of the Islamabad Marriott Hotel, says a press release.

This reception opened doors to new friendships and was full of colour, music and joy. In the welcoming speech, Nicolas Frangos said, “It is an immense pleasure to have you all here today, I'm grateful to you for sparing time for tonight's event and your warm wishes. Thank you all!

The Hospitality Industry contributes to a large percentage of the country's revenue. Pakistan's Hospitality Industry is booming at an incredible pace along with the growth in economic activity.

According to the reports from World Bank, IMF and other International Financial Institutes, Pakistan has bright and positive macro-economic future prospects. Pakistan's service sector is vibrant and is attracting more foreign investors. Hashoo Group is working towards achieving greater socio-economic prosperity.

Here in Pakistan, the second thing that strikes one's mind after the word 'Hospitality' is Hashoo Hotels. Over the span of 55 years, ample achievements have been accomplished and we look forward to many awe-inspiring opportunities. Indeed, it was our Chairman Sadruddin Hashwani's vision and foresight that led us to become one of Pakistan's premier conglomerates. Hashoo Hotels has many exciting projects underway which will further enhance the travel, occasions, celebrations and lifestyles of both our domestic and International guests.

I am pleased to join this renowned organisation. I am awe-struck with the beauty of Pakistan and over whelmed by the warmth of its people. I would be delighted to be an asset to Hashoo Group and support with my skills and knowledge gained in the International Hospitality Industry whilst I truly believe that with the strength of our wonderful people, innovative capabilities and core values, we will continue this journey to a better future for the organisation and the larger community.

