The Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Mushtaq Sukhera has undergone angiography in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Lahore, on Saturday. A stent has been fixed in his heart artery.

PIC Head Prof Dr Nadeem Hayat Malick said that Mushtaq Sukhera was feeling well and being taken care of properly in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the hospital. —Correspondent

