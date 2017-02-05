LAHORE

Qul of former judge, Pakistan People’s Party former-secretary general and two time president of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Barrister Malik Saeed Hassan (1931-2017) held on Saturday afternoon at Bagh-e-Jinnah.

People from all walks of life, including Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, former Army Chief Raheel Sharif, former Foreign Minister Khurshid Mehood Kasuri and members of bar councils, attended the Qul ceremony. The venue of Bagh-e-Jinnah for Qul was selected by Malik Saeed himself in his life. He breathed his last on February 2 after protracted illness.

0



0







Many attend Malik Saeed’s Qul was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184068-Many-attend-Malik-Saeeds-Qul/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Many attend Malik Saeed’s Qul" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184068-Many-attend-Malik-Saeeds-Qul.