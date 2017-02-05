LAHORE

Lahore International Book Fair-2017 attracted a large number of people on its third day on Saturday.

Taking advantage of weekly holiday, people thronged the Expo Centre to explore the world of books. The five-day book fair, with free entry during all days of the event, is offering thousands of books on variety of topics under one roof.

More than 270 local and foreign publishers have set up their stalls in the Lahore International Book Fair-2017 which is annually organised by the Lahore International Book Fair (LIBF) Trust to promote book reading culture.

Many of the participating publishers are offering special discount on books.

The 31st in series, the fair has been organised by the LIBF Trust in collaboration with Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association. The book fair will continue till February 6 from 10AM to 10PM.

0



0







Book fair continues was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184065-Book-fair-continues/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Book fair continues" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184065-Book-fair-continues.