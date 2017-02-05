LAHORE

Four suspects involved in the kidnapping for ransom and murder of a student of class nine a year ago, were killed in an encounter with CIA Police in Manawan in the wee hours of Saturday.

The suspects identified as Abdul Sattar alias Nannha, Baber Nadeem, Muhammad Azam and Muhammad Ejaz, all residents of Faisalabad, had kidnapped Aman Qamar, a resident of Samanabad.

The suspects had abducted him and taken him to Faisabalad. They demanded three million rupees which the family paid.

But, rather than releasing the victim, they killed him and buried his body on their land in Faisalabad. A case was registered against them in Samanabad Police Station on the complaint of Moin Ahmad, father of the victim. The suspects were arrested by police with the amount. They were on physical remand and police were investigating the matter, said a police spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that the suspects during investigations disclosed that they had also stolen a bike which they buried in a piece of land near Dera Haji Iqbal at Muza Awan Dhai, Manwan. A police party was returning after the recovery of the bike when five suspects attacked them to free their accomplices. Police retaliated in the same fashion.

After sometime, the firing stopped as the suspects fled. The police found the arrested suspects in a pool of blood. Police removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy, collected forensic evidences from the scene and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses. Meanwhile, another suspected robber was killed in an encounter in Hair on early Saturday.

Police quoted Awais Ashraf, a resident of Lithar village, as saying that he was on his way to meet his aunt at around 12.25 am. As he reached near Syedan Jhuggiyan, he saw three persons waving to him. They took away the bike.

A police team reached the spot, collected forensic evidences and recorded his statement. Hair police formed a picket. When they saw three victims coming on a bike, they signaled them to stop. The suspects instead opened firing. Police retaliated and killed one of the suspects.

0



0







Four alleged kidnappers, robber killed in encounters was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184064-Four-alleged-kidnappers-robber-killed-in-encounters/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Four alleged kidnappers, robber killed in encounters" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184064-Four-alleged-kidnappers-robber-killed-in-encounters.