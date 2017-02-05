LAHORE

Accountability Court Judge Najamul Hassan on Saturday directed the CCPO Lahore to provide security to ex-Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf for his appearance in a case of allegedly making illegal appointments in Gujranwala Electric Power Supply Company (Gepco).

The court issued the directions after the counsel of the ex-prime minister said that his client was not appearing in the court due to security problems. The judge observed that it did not seem a logical reason for not appearing in the case. To it, the counsel gave an undertaking that Raja Pervez Ashraf would appear in the court on the next hearing. After assurance of the counsel, the court directed the CCPO Lahore to provide security to the former prime minister and adjourned the hearing until February 18.

As per details, National Accountability Bureau had filed references against former PM Raja Pervez Ashraf for his alleged involvement in many cases including corruption in award of a contract of 62 MW Rental Power Projects (RPP), Gujranwala, and the Ogra scam. Many references are still pending before the NAB. Raja Pervez Ashraf was also accused of receiving kickbacks and commission in RPP deals when he was the federal minister for water and power in 2008.

0



0







Police ordered to provide security to former PM was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184062-Police-ordered-to-provide-security-to-former-PM/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Police ordered to provide security to former PM" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184062-Police-ordered-to-provide-security-to-former-PM.