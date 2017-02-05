LAHORE

Two lawyers were killed by their colleague over a property dispute in the Shahdara police limits on Saturday.

Police said that Arfan Khokhar lived in a two and a half marla house near Jia Musa. He had a dispute over the property with the suspect, identified as Muhammad Bilal. On the day of the incident, he came to the place and exchanged harsh words with Arfan Khokhar and Afzal. After it, he whipped out a weapon and shot at the victims.

Resultantly, Arfan Khokhar and Afzal received injuries. They were shifted to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced them dead. Police removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy. On information, police led by the SHO Shahdara reached the spot, collected forensic evidences and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses. The SHO said that they were investigating the matter. The suspect who was identified as Bilal fled the scene after the incident.

House fire: Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were burnt in a fire in a house in Sabzazar on Saturday.

Rescue officials said that fire broke out in a house in Sabzazar. Residents of the house tried to control it but failed. On which they called rescue teams who reached at the spot and controlled the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Smuggling bid: Due to enhanced vigilance to check nefarious trade of smuggling along borders, Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) troops foiled yet another attempt of smuggling liquor into Pakistan.

Last night at around 1830 hrs, Rangers observed some individuals moving towards Pakistan territory from the Indian side in Wagha Sector.

The Rangers party challenged them to stop but they opened fire on the Rangers personnel which was responded by the party. The smugglers, however, managed to escape towards the Indian side, taking advantage of darkness and wild growth. During the search of the area, 36 bottles of Indian liquor were recovered from the site. A case has been registered. Director General Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat appreciated the efforts of the troops.

