Sindh’s new governor, Muhammad Zubair, told a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Saturday that all political entities should be given the freedom to continue with their activities.

“All stakeholders will be consulted for ensuring stability and peace in the province,” he said during a meeting with MQM-P leaders Dr Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan and Faisal Subzwari.

“My doors are open to everyone and I will take everyone along while discharging my responsibilities,” he maintained as per a statement issued by the Governor’s House. “I have not come to the province to compete with anyone but instead to cooperate with the quarters concerned for resolving the issues of the masses.”

A few days ago, MQM’s Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan, the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, complained that the federal government had not taken the MQM-P on board while appointing the new governor. He had also maintained that the federal government’s unilateral decision would affect the years-long tradition in Sindh according to which the governor had to be a representative of the Urdu-speaking population of the province in case the chief minister belonged to the Sindhi-speaking population.

However, Dr Farooq Sattar had represented the MQM-P at the new governor’s oath-taking ceremony on Thursday.

The governor told the delegation that Karachi was the economic hub of the country and anything that occurred in the city affected the entire national economy.

He said efforts must be made so that Karachi was recognised internationally as the centre of economic activities and a new chapter of prosperity and development of the country could be opened. He added that all political forces needed to work together to achieve this objective.

Business community

The governor also met with a delegation of the business community and told its members that traders and industrialists were the backbone of the country’s economy and their issues should be resolved on a priority basis.

He added that every possible step would be taken for ensuring uninterrupted functioning of the industries in the province.

He urged the members of the delegation to separately prepare working papers on the basis of which the issues of their respective sections of trade and industry could be addressed. The governor said that he would approach the federal government seeking its cooperation for the development of different industrial sectors’ infrastructures.

