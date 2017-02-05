Reports on water, sanitation schemes let down judicial body

Justice Kalhoro says submitted details don’t reflect current status of projects

Reports on the Sindh government’s schemes to provide potable water and improve sanitary conditions in the province proved to be a let-down for the judicial commission on Saturday.

The judicial body investigating non-provision of potable water, sanitation and healthy environment to Sindh’s people had directed all district & sessions judges of the province on January 23 to obtain details of the government’s water and sanitation projects initiated within the last five years, their current status and their costs.

The commission had directed the judges to include the names of the supervising officers, the money spent on the schemes and the results achieved in terms of relief to the people.

Heading the body, Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro said on Saturday that the reports were “unsatisfactory in many respects, including the figures showing the costs”. Taking exception to the reports, Kalhoro said they did not reflect the current status of the projects.

He directed the judicial heads of all the districts to submit reports along with correct figures as well as photographs and video clips proving that they themselves had inspected the sites of the schemes. He has given them three days to comply with the order.

Muhammad Waseem, additional chief secretary (development) of the planning & development (P&D) department, filed a comprehensive report on encroachments affecting water and sanitation projects.

Deputy Attorney General Muhammad Aslam Butt informed the commission that the report on the mechanism of disposal of hospital waste by the health facilities under the federal government would be submitted on February 7. Representatives of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board also filed a statement.

Meanwhile, six legislators of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz – Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Muhammad Moin Aamir Pirzada, Saifuddin Khalid, Rehan Zafar, Nishat Muhammad Zia Qadri and Irfanullah Marwat – requested time to file their respective reports by February 7.

Representatives of the Pakistan Steel Hospital, the PNS Shifa and the PNS Rahat Hospital also requested time to file their respective reports. A notice was issued to the Pakistan Railways Karachi divisional medical officer to appear with a report on disposal of hospital waste.

Inspection

The judicial commission’s registrar, Ghulam Mustafa Channa, issued notices to the chief secretary and the secretaries of the irrigation & power, local government, public health engineering, P&D and special initiative departments to accompany Kalhoro during his inspection to Banbhore, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad from February 6 to 11.

For the visit starting from Thatta, the judicial body also issued notices to the relevant municipal commissioners, deputy commissioners and chief engineers, the directors general of the environmental protection agency and the water & sanitation authority, and the CEO of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company.

