The Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) will start its PhD programme and also establish a Development Studies Centre where subjects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Chinese language will be taught.

This was said by SMIU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Friday, while chairing a meeting of departments of the business administration, the media studies, and the social sciences and education.

He said admissions for the PhD programme would be given on the basis of the GRE test. He said a six-month GRE course would be offered to students of urban as well as rural areas of Sindh without any charge.

