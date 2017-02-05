Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar has said that bringing improvement in the local area dispensaries and health care units will decrease pressure on big hospitals.

“Efforts are being made to upgrade facilities in the KMC-run hospitals and other medical institutes in the city,” he expressed these views during a visit to the Indus Hospital, Korangi, on Friday.

The mayor said local area dispensaries in Korangi and other parts of the city should be upgraded so that people could get good medical facilities near to their residence.

Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra, DMC Korangi Chairman Syed Nayyar Raza, financial adviser Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, municipal services Sr directors Masood Alam and Dr Muhammad Ali Abbasi were present.

Mayor Karachi and Deputy Mayor went to different sections of the Indus Hospital and enquired about the medical facilities being provided to patients.

Earlier, Indus Hospital CEO Dr Abdul Bari gave a briefing on the network of the Indus Hospitals. He said eight branches were operating in the country, including the Indus Hospital in Korangi.

0



0







Mayor wants improvement in dispensaries was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184054-Mayor-wants-improvement-in-dispensaries/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Mayor wants improvement in dispensaries" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184054-Mayor-wants-improvement-in-dispensaries.