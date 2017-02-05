IO told to file supplementary charge sheet by February 18

Trial court also extends interim bail of all the accused until next hearing

A local court has directed the investigating officer of the Regent Plaza inferno to submit a supplementary charge sheet against the accused until February 18.

Around 2:45am on December 5 last year a fire had broken out in the ground-floor kitchen of the four-star hotel located on Sharea Faisal, claiming a dozen lives and leaving 75 others injured.

It took the firefighters three hours to douse the blaze. The thick smoke penetrated into every room through the AC ducts, suffocating some of the guests as others jumped out of their room windows and perished.

Conducting the hearing on Saturday, the additional district & sessions judge (South) said the IO had failed to submit the charge sheet against the five accused.

The investigator requested the court to allow him more time, following which the judge granted it to him until February 18 and also extended the interim bail of all the accused until that day.

Two Regent Plaza owners – Zubairuddin Baweja and Muzaffar Baweja – and three members of the hotel management – Saad, Arshad and Javed – were booked by the Saddar police for the accidental death of 12 people and injuries to 75 others in the blaze.

The Sindh High Court had granted a pre-arrest protective bail to them and had directed them to approach the trial court, which also confirmed the ruling of the high court and granted them interim bail.

According to the inquiry report, the hotel management had not only failed to follow its security plan, but was also unable to inform the emergency services in time.

Police said the fire had erupted in the kitchen and swept through the building, trapping scores of hotel guests in their rooms. The attorneys of the accused claimed that the fire was accidental and there was no negligence by the management.

The city’s fire brigade department had completed its probe into the incident and declared the blaze “accidental” in nature.

Chief Fire Officer Tehseen Ahmed had ruled out any possibility of sabotage in the fire. He said that while the cause of the fire was not completely clear, notions of foul play behind the tragedy were unfounded.

Following the tragic incident, Sindh’s chief minister had directed the managements of hotels, factories and other establishments operating across the province to meet all precautionary safety measures, warning them of strict action in case of non-compliance.

Presiding over an emergency meeting hours after the fire, CM Murad Ali Shah was informed that the hotel had carried out its last safety inspection towards the end of 2015.

When he enquired why the mandatory audit was not conducted every three months, he was informed that the management was uncooperative.

Expressing his disapproval, Shah directed Home Secretary Shakeel Mangnejo to carry out a thorough inquiry into the civil defence authorities’ failure to ensure that the hotel had working fire extinguishers.

He directed Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon to authorise all the assistant commissioners to head the civil defence committees in their respective areas, and emphasised up-to-the-minute training for all civil defence employees.

He also directed the CS to constitute a committee for making safety inspections at every hotel, factory and other establishments. “Inspection means inspection; not harassment,” clarified the CM.

As for Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, he was directed to expedite the purchase of firefighting equipment, especially those that help rescue stranded people.



0



0







IO told to file supplementary charge sheet by February 18 was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184052-IO-told-to-file-supplementary-charge-sheet-by-February-18/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "IO told to file supplementary charge sheet by February 18" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184052-IO-told-to-file-supplementary-charge-sheet-by-February-18.