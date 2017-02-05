West district police arrested four cops, including the head mohrir of Orangi Town Police Station, on Saturday for links with drug peddlers.

Acting on a tip-off, when a team carried out a raid on a drugs den, they came under fire from drug peddlers. The team returned fire and, after facing resistance for some time, apprehended four policemen in civvies. The suspects fled, however.

Those arrested were identified as Head Mohrir Abbas, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sajid Hussain and police constables Naseem Baig and Munir Ahmed.

Talking to The News, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nasir Aftab of the West district said the cops had been suspended and booked in a case. He said and a departmental inquiry had been initiated against the policemen, and he had sought a report from the investigators.

He said the law enforcers had been providing shelter to the drugs den and had gone there for collecting money from the drugs den owner. SSP Aftab said the arrests resulted from action which was based on several reports that a drugs den had been running in the area.

