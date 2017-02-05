Sindh Rangers DG Maj Gen Mohammed Saeed visited different areas of the city on Saturday and directed the sector commanders there to ensure peace and stability in their respective jurisdictions.

A Rangers spokesperson said the Rangers chief visited Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Pak Colony, Golimar and other areas where he was briefed by sector commanders on the progress of the ongoing crackdown in their jurisdictions.

Later, the Rangers DG also visited the office of the SITE Association of Trade and Industry. The members of the SITE Association on behalf of the traders’ fraternity thanked the Rangers chief for taking steps that restored peace in the city.

The Rangers DG assured the members of the SITE Association that more steps would be taken for restoring law and order in the province.

A day earlier, the Rangers DG had visited different areas of Lyari including Nawa Lane, Miran Naka, Gabol Park and Cheel Chowk and met with the paramilitary force’s sector commanders, a day after Noor Muhammad, alias Baba Ladla, kingpin of violence in the strife-torn Lyari Town was killed along with his two close aides in exchange of fire with the paramilitary force.

He appreciated the performance of the Rangers personnel there and expressed his resolve to ensure that there would be no more violence in Lyari.

He hoped that the residents of Lyari would try their best to maintain peace in the neighbourhood and motivate the youth of the area to engage in positive activities.

Maj Gen Saeed urged the residents to ensure that there would be no more gang leaders like Uzair Baloch and Baba Ladla emerging in Lyari.

In the wee hours of Thursday, Rangers raided a hideout in Phool Patti Lane, Baghdadi, Lyari and after a gun battle that lasted for over half an hour, killed Noor Mohammed alias Baba Ladla and his associates Sikandar, alias Sikoo and Yaseen alias Mama.

Residents and police sources said Baba Ladla’s younger brother Zahid Ladla was seen at his brother’s funeral in Lyari.

They added that Zahid had taken shelter at the den of another notorious gang leader, Ghaffar Zikri, who has left Lyari after the crackdown there and is now hiding in Hub, Balochistan.

Zahid has been provided shelter by Ghaffar Zikri’s younger brother, Shiraz Zikri.

The sources said Ghaffar Zikri had expanded his criminal network in Hub and extorted money from van owners who transported fish there. They added that Ghaffar had supported Zahid as the successor to his brother.

Zahid limps when he walk after he was shot in his leg and fell in a ditch during a clash with the Katchi community a few years ago in Lyari. The sources said Zahid was also searching for the informer who had tipped off the Rangers about his brother’s hideout.

