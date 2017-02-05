Reuters

Shanghai

China´s yuan firmed against the dollar on Friday, the first day of trade after a week-long break for the Lunar New Year as the central bank surprisingly raised short-term interest rates - piling pressure on the bond market.

The People´s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.8556 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix 6.8588. The slight strengthening of the midpoint followed a slipping in the dollar over the past week when financial markets in China were shut down for the Lunar New Year holiday.

The index of the dollar, versus six other major currencies stood at 99.966 at midday, but was on track to shed 0.6

percent for the week in which it fell as

far as 99.233, its lowest since late November.

Spot yuan was below midpoint in morning trade as banks´ clients rushed to purchase relatively cheap dollars after the long holiday, traders said.

