Karachi

Dull trading activity prevailed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs6,700/maund (37.324kg) and Rs7,180 per 40kg. Ex-Karachi rate also remained firm at Rs6,835/maund and Rs7,325/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Cotton arrivals recorded 11.19 percent increase to 10.53 million bales against 9.47 million bales till January 15 as compared to the same period of the last year.

“Despite an increase in the arrivals, it is below consumption demand of 14.5 million bales in the country,” a trader said.

However, he said trade activity, which remained slow during this week, is likely to increase in the coming days, as very little stocks are left with the ginners.

KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 6,000 bales in between Rs6,500 to Rs7,050/maund.

