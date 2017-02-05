The rupee is expected to maintain firm trend next week due to easy supply of dollars to cater to the market demand, currency analysts said.

The local currency could trade in the range of 104.75/85 against the dollar in the interbank market. The rupee/dollar parity remained stable, as the domestic unit depicted four paisas, quoting at 104.78 and 104.84 during the outgoing week. In the open market, the rupee was traded at 107.75/90 against the greenback.

0



0







Rupee may remain range-bound was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184042-Rupee-may-remain-range-bound/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rupee may remain range-bound" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184042-Rupee-may-remain-range-bound.