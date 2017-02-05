Wheat surges

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat was poised on Friday for a weekly gain as short-covering drove prices higher, although plentiful global supplies kept a lid on the market.

Soybeans faced a second week of decline, weighed down by record Brazilian production and improved crop weather in Argentina.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade has gained more than 3 percent this week, rising for five out of six weeks.

The market on Thursday hit its highest since Aug. 22 at $4.37-3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans are down 1.3 percent in their second straight weekly loss and corn is up 1.3 percent, recouping some of last week´s decline.

"Short-covering is the key feature in the wheat market and we saw some technical buying as well," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat futures contracts on Thursday, traders said. They were net sellers of soybeans and even in corn.

Additional support for wheat stemmed from strong demand.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said weekly old-crop export sales of wheat totalled 451,200 tonnes in its latest reporting week.

Analyst forecasts for weekly old-crop export sales wheat ranged from 250,000 to 450,000 tonnes.

New-crop wheat export sales were 59,000 tonnes, in line with market expectations.

But the gains in wheat were capped by plentiful global supplies as well as expectations that winter weather in the northern hemisphere will do little damage to the dormant crop.

