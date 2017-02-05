Pakistan stocks likely to post modest gains next week

Stocks are expected to rise modestly next week on concerns about the regulator’s notice to brokers regarding in-house financing while ongoing Panama case hearings will also have some waning effect, analysts said.

Analysts expect corporate announcements to drive the activity. On the political side, stability is anticipated to return as the hearing on Panama Leaks case has been postponed indefinitely.

The market witnessed a bear-dominated week ended February 3, as investors irked over varied news, including a possible US ban on immigration from Pakistan and the regulator’s tightening rules on over-exposure by brokers through in-house financing.

“The week started with a steep decline, which was later arrested by some support being provided by big sectors on positive news,” BIPL Securities said in a report.

The KSE 100-share Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange shed 0.81 percent or 407.94 points to close the week at 49,555.83 points. KSE 30-share Index fell 0.73 percent or 197.68 points to end at 26,716.76 points.

The average daily volumes moved down 29 percent to 370 million shares a day. Foreign selling in the week clocked in at $15 million as compared to $14 million in the previous week. “Major foreign selling was witnessed in commercial banks ($6.86 million) and cement ($2.88 million),” Arif Habib Limited said in a report. As the result season continued the index remained range bound and failed to breach the 50,000-barrier. After having witnessed a correction of nearly 1,000 points in the first session of the week, the main boards got some support.

With Brent oil surging 2.8 percent in the outgoing week, oil and gas sector performed well. Oil and Gas Development Company emerged as the star performer. The government’s decision to postpone divestment in the company complemented the positivity emanating from increase in oil prices. The State Bank of Pakistan, as expected, kept the policy rate unchanged at 5.75 percent in its January-February monetary policy announcement. This seemed to have disappointed banks, resulting in major setback during the last sessions.

Banks, pharmaceuticals, refinery and cement declined between two and 5.5 percent.

Selective buying was, however, witnessed in fertiliser sector. Both Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim and Fauji Fertilizer posted above expected results for 2016, which lead to some positive activity in the stocks.

During the week’s last session, Engro Foods announced a surprise dividend of Rs10/share, which includes a one-time special cash dividend of Rs9/share

“One-off payout by EFoods is likely attributable to re-alignment of capital structure by the acquiring company FrieslandCampina,” Elixir Securities said, “and would likely be financed by debt in a bid to rebalance debt/equity mix.”

