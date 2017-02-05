‘Economic turnaround to attract US investment’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s vibrant economic environment should be taken as investment opportunities for the U.S. investors and companies, a minister said.

Minister for planning, development and reform Ahsan Iqbal, addressing an event hosted by the United States Institute of Peace, said the international credit rating agencies positively registered the country’s economic turnaround, which is inviting ‘significant investment’.

“The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) emerged in the context of robust economic growth taking place in the larger Asian region as well as an immense

potential for growth and connectivity in south and central Asia,” Iqbal said in a statement issued on Saturday from Washington.

China pledged $46 billion in investment to build infrastructure, including roads and communications network in Pakistan to connect its western province to rest of the world under its broader regional ‘Silk Route’ revival plan.

Development minister said the ultimate objective of the corridor is peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of the region.

“China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is in sync with Pakistan’s Vision 2025 that seeks to position Pakistan from a lower middle income country to high middle income country,” he added.

“Bulk of the investment under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is in the energy sector and infrastructure is the second most important sector of CPEC.”

Iqbal said these projects have stimulated economic growth in the country. “Pakistan’s steel, cement, and construction sectors are booming.”

As a result of robust investment in energy sector, he added that Pakistan is expected to add 10,000 megawatts to national grid.

Responding to various questions, minister Iqbal outlined Pakistan’s vision for a peaceful and prosperous neighbourhood and a desire for inclusivity in development.

