Govt urged to promote value-addition in agriculture sector

KARACHI: Businessmen on Saturday urged the government to promote value-addition in agriculture sector that has the potential to help achieving $35 billion exports within the next two years.

Ahmad Jawad, chairman of regional standing committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) said horticulture, particularly, has a significant exports potential.

“Off-season fruits and vegetables have a high demand in certain regional markets,” Jawad said. “There is a need to adopt latest technology for enhancing exports of these high-value products.” Last year, the government unveiled Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2015-18 under which it eyes $35 billion export target by 2018.

“Before the policy announcement, it was expected that a comprehensive strategy would be adopted for high-value agricultural products, including perishable goods, which were more or less ignored with no effective mechanism except for wheat, cotton, rice and sugar,” the horticulture expert said.

He, however, said the policy has, positively, identified certain goods including horticulture products, meat and basmati rice under a short-term strategy in the policy framework.

“These should meet international packaging and safety standards,” he added.

Jawad said Pakistan has certain geographical advantages. “It is considered a backyard farm of the central Asian states and the Middle East with remarkable potential for agriculture products export.”

He said the country’s organic and Halal foods could also make inroads into global market on the back effective measures. The business leader said the targets set in the trade policy framework could be achieved if the government takes prompt administrative and financial measures in addition to adopting new technology for value addition.

He said the exports policy has an ‘excessive’ focus on the manufacturing industry, particularly on producers of fans, cutlery, sports goods and leather.

