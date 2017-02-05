Wheels of fortune start turning for auto sector

LAHORE: Positive vibes have started emanating from the automobile circles almost a year after the announcement of Auto Industry Development Policy (AIDP) as the new non-Japanese entrants are looking for creditable partners in Pakistan, while existing players are upgrading technology.

The buoyancy is all around. The leading carmaker of the country for instance is establishing an auto-glass making plant in partnership with a leading Karachi-based vendor.

The existing players seem ready to accept the challenge from new entrants. They are improving quality and reducing waste.

A case in point is Indus Motor Company, which has successfully reduced the percentage of rejection of parts to 0.1 --almost at par with global standards.

This speaks volumes about the quality of parts produced by its vendors. Honda is also in the same league.

The rejection level at Suzuki was higher probably because it was marketing some old models.

It has since discontinued Cultus and would probably soon stop producing Mehran.

It is interesting to note that two of the largest business groups of the country have decided to enter auto market on the strength of concessions allowed to new entrants.

One has already announced a joint venture with Hyundai, while the other is in the process of finalizing a joint venture to produce KIA vehicles --both these brands are from Korea.

They were introduced in Pakistan earlier but failed to take off. This time around the Pakistani partners are strong and reputable.

The new investors are already leading players in cement and textiles besides having interests in scores of other sectors.

Some European brands are also studying the Pakistani auto market for establishing manufacturing facilities.

The new entrant policy provides incentives to the new investors as the condition of matching the localization level of vehicles at par with domestically produced similar models in three years has been extended to five years.

The new entrants would be able to import completely built units at concessional duties for five years.

Auto experts, however, are of the opinion the cost of the car based on 100 percent imported components would be much higher even at lower duties.

They pointed out the cost of Pakistani auto parts is much lower but the quality is matching monitored by their foreign principals.

They said this perhaps is the reason all the existing players are rapidly increasing localization in their models.

Suzuki, being the oldest player in the domestic market, has always led localization of the auto parts. That is why all its models are competitively priced.

Lately, the Indus Motors has made great strides in localization.

For example its Toyota Corolla model is almost at par with Suzuki Mehran due to which Pakistan-assembled Corolla is sold at lowest price in the region.

All the domestic car manufacturers are now loading their most sought after models with value-added gadgets.

Most of the domestic cars would be fully equipped with modern gadgets by the time the new entrants start selling their fully loaded models in Pakistan.

They would face fierce competition from local players particularly on prices. Some of them may not wait for five years to go for localization and immediately start incorporating tyres, batteries, and upholstery in their cars.

They would go for localization to keep their prices at par with already established players.

Earlier efforts by small new entrants to localize parts failed because the investors lacked resources. The vendors were not keen to invest in tooling fearing that the sponsors would not be able to generate enough volumes to recover the costs.

This time around, the investors are resourceful. The vendors would be keen to facilitate them.

Another pleasing development is the success of Millat Tractors to convert their vintage engine into Euro II.

This would facilitate the export of tractors immensely. In fact sources have informed that the company has already received export orders for 16000 tractors, which they are gradually exporting to Africa and Central Asia.

The local tractor market seems to have stagnated at 40,000 units per annum. This volume is half the peak attained in 2010.

Many auto vendors were devastated during the auto sector crisis during 2008-2011 in Pakistan.

They invested highly in upgradation as the industry was booming during Musharaf era.

The ones which survived based their business model on 30 percent dependence on OEMs, 30 percent on exports and 30 percent on aftermarket. A few were listed in capital market to successfully raise capital for further expansion.

