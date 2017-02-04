Rawalpindi

The locals have appreciated the commissioner Rawalpindi division for referring the case regarding sub-standard construction of Adiala Road to anti-corruption department, Rawalpindi, for taking an immediate action against responsible corrupt officials of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

In June, 2016, locals had complained and informed higher authorities that contractor was using sub-standard materials for the construction of Adiala Road. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Azmat Mehmood took notice on the complaints of locals and personally monitored the work.

On the directions of commissioner, anti-corruption department, Rawalpindi has been investigating the matter. The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) officials including Director Engineering Akram Soban, Chief Engineer Athar Hussain Bukhari, Deputy Director Engineering Muhammad Akram Nadeem, Sub-Engineer Muhammad Tariq, consultant company operation manager Nadeem Gull and Ghulam Farid a manager of private construction company presented before anti-corruption department, Rawalpindi, for recording their statements. The investigation will continue on daily basis.

The project included construction and re-carpeting of Adiala Road from Kalyal to Gorakhpur and High Court Road. The work on the project was being carried out under the supervision of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA). The Punjab government had allocated a handsome amount of Rs310 million for enforcing the project.

The Punjab government initiated work on three roads at a cost of Rs1.1 billion under Punjab government’s annual development plan for fiscal 2014-15. Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan laid the foundation stone of the projects last year. The minister inaugurated a flyover and repair, reconstruction and widening of Airport, High Court and Adiala Roads at that time.

The commissioner Rawalpindi, Azmat Mahmood, on the complaints took notice of substandard construction work being carried out on road from Kalyal to Gorakhpur at Adiala. The contractor was advised to remove the lacunas existing in the project otherwise legal action would be taken against him.

In the best interest of public, the commissioner wrote a letter to Anti-Corruption (Director) Ibrahim Junaid to start investigation on sub-standard construction of Adiala Road. He was also asked for strict legal action if officials found involved in this crime.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) spokesman Hafiz Mohammad Irfan confirmed about the action taken by the Rawalpindi Commissioner over substandard work done on the components of Adiala Road and High Court Road. The anti-corruption department, Rawalpindi officials and RDA officials are continuously visiting Adiala Road for checking its poor quality.

According to locals, road quality is very poor. The road is famous for heavy traffic but RDA used poor quality material.

