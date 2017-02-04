Rawalpindi

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid - Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and Australian Centre for International Agriculture Research (ACIAR) signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) , here on Friday, to come together and form a research partnership to address the issues of groundwater table and quality decline for improvement in farmer livelihoods.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad and Dr. Evan Christen from ACIAR signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. On the occasion, Dr. Ashfaq Sheikh, Dr. Jahangir Punthkay of CSU, Dr. Max Finlayson (CSU) and faculty from PMAS-AAUR were also present at the signing ceremony.

This MoU will be a suite of groundwater and econometric modelling tools for developing guidelines for sustainable management of groundwater resources and improved cropping and water management options. Farmers will be direct beneficiaries as community awareness of groundwater management will provide a basis for addressing equity issues in relation to water distribution (entitlement), improving groundwater access, and reducing salinity and sodicity impacts. There will also be environmental benefits from reduced risk of salinisation of land and water through unsustainable use of water resources.

0



0







Arid University signs MoU was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183963-Arid-University-signs-MoU/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Arid University signs MoU" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183963-Arid-University-signs-MoU.