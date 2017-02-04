Islamabad

One minute silence will be observed at 10 a.m. on February 5 across the country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

All provincies, government of Gilgit-Baltistan, government of AJK and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration have been asked to observe one minute silence on February 5, 2017 at 1000 hours on Kashmir Solidarity Day. General public have also been requested to observe the one minute silence to pay homage to Kashmiri martyrs.

0



0







One minute silence to be observed on 5th was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 04, 2017 and was last updated on February 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183961-One-minute-silence-to-be-observed-on-5th/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "One minute silence to be observed on 5th" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183961-One-minute-silence-to-be-observed-on-5th.