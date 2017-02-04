Islamabad

Chaudhry Rehmat Ali, the Muslim leader, who coined the word Pakistan was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary on Friday.

Chaudhry Rehmat Ali, the founder of Pakistan National Movement was born in 1895. He got MA and LLB degrees with honours from the universities of Cambridge and Dublin England.

During the years 1930 to 1933 he established the Pakistan National Movement with its headquarters at Cambridge. Chaudhry Rehmat Ali propagated the scheme of Pakistan with a missionary zeal since 1933.

