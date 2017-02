PESHAWAR: Mohammad Mussiab, a 10th grade student of the Saint Mary’s High School, Peshawar, has won vermeil medal in the “Asian Stamps Exhibition” arranged in China. Mohammad Mussiab got 80 out of 100 points and won the medal at the event. Stamp collectors from 50 countries took part in the exhibition which was arranged in the Nanning city, said a press release.

