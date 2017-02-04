Changing trade patterns render TDAP irrelevant: FPCCI body chief

PESHAWAR: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has lost its relevance because of the country’s changing export base.

This was claimed by Chairman Regional Standing Committee on Trade & Industry of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and former vice president of the of the federal chamber, Riaz Khattak, in a statement here on Friday.

He said the objective of the establishment of TDAP in 2006 was to facilitate exports. However, over the years, the organisation has turned from being an export promotion department into an event management company, he said.

The official data that he shared with The News indicated that the government allocated Rs1.1 billion for TDAP in 2015-16. About Rs750 million, or 68 per cent of the total budget, was spent on salaries and managing the offices of TDAP.

The operational budget for the export promotion was just Rs350 million or 32 percent of the total budget in the last fiscal year. The breakup of the development budget revealed that Rs315 million that was 90 percent of the development expenditure was spent on holding more than 115 exhibitions abroad in the last fiscal year.

Only Rs35 million of the total development budget was spent on export promotion functions in the domestic market, but output showed none.The uneven allocation of the development budget for external and internal markets has created a vested interest for employees.

The TDAP has more than 1,000 employees. Only 50 of them are directly involved in holding exhibitions abroad. This meant that 90 percent of the development budget is spent through only five percent of employees.

“This is why most employees in TDAP try to become part of the exhibition department,” he added. Additionally, the authority spent Rs650m from the Export Development Fund (EDF) on three exhibitions - Aalishan Pakistan (Rs250m), visits of Caravans to Central Asian States (Rs150m) and Expo-Pakistan (Rs250m), sources said.

The former FPCCI vice-president said the TDAP had lost its importance as exports have been falling for the last three years. He said the authority was established to promote exports - something it has failed to do.

“I think the government should reform the TDAP,” he suggested, adding that spending millions of rupees on foreign visits will not promote exports. The focus should be on the domestic market and its supply chain, he stated and said TDAP did not pay attention to the supply side and domestic commerce, he said. Top officials of TDAP and the Ministry of Commerce are the major beneficiaries of TDAP’s foreign trips, he said.

Similarly in the agriculture sector, the $2 billion n in rice exports originates from Punjab. Similarly, the production of Irri-6 is in Sindh and Punjab.

The association of rice exporters is headquartered in Lahore. Most of the kinnow, rice and other agriculture products are exported from Punjab. Meanwhile, sports, surgical and glove industries are located in Sialkot while the marble industry is based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Yet the agro-food division of TDAP is in Karachi.

Also, the presence of the Engineering Development Board in Islamabad and TDAP’s engineering division in Karachi makes their coordination difficult. Similarly, most minerals and metals are in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but the relevant TDAP division operates from Karachi, he added.

