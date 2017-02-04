PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial head Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said on Friday that 50 per cent of party tickets would be allocated to youth to contest the next general election.

Addressing the youth convention here, he asked the young generation to play a role against corruption and establish a society-based on justice and Islamic teachings. He said for the first time any party has elected its young leaders through a proper process of ballot.

The newly elected office-bearers of the JI Youth Wing were administered oath on the occasion.

JI leaders Sabir Hussain Awan, Bahrullah and provincial information secretary Mohammad Iqbal addressed the gathering. Mushtaq Ahmad said the elected leaders and members of the youth would play a positive role in the development and prosperity of the country.

He accused the National Accountability Bureau of protecting the looters and corrupt elements.A number of workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf announced joining the JI.

