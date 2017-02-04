The government Friday approved six development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 7750.16 million.

The approved development schemes are: Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication (PPIC3) Centre, Sargodha, at a cost of Rs 5523.89 million; Rehabilitation of road from Raiwind to Pattoki L=40.20 km in Kasur district (part-A 0.00 to 15.60 km Raiwind to Kot Radha Kishan), construction of bridge over BS Link Canal (RD:62+600) at a cost of Rs. 592.844m; rehabilitation of Vanike Tarrar to Hafizabad Road, including Hafizabad bypass Road length (19.00+372)=22.72 km, Hafizabad district, at a cost of Rs 491.671 million; construction of front approach road of QAAP length 4.00 km, Sheikhupura district, at a cost of Rs 510.144 million; concrete lining of Adil Wah Disty RD: 0-63483 Tail and its system at a cost of Rs. 556.581m and River Training Works to Save the Bhikiwind Village/Post of Pak Army at River Sutlej U/S Ferozepur Headwork at a cost of Rs. 75.028m. —Correspondent

