On the closing day of a two-day book fair 2017, the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) organised a sky lantern show with the theme “Read and Rise”.

Speaking on the occasion, UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said book reading raised intellectual status of reader. —Correspondent

