FIA officials arrested two Cyber-crime suspects on Friday as they tried to flee the court premises after a Lahore High Court judge dismissed their bail petition.

Hafiz Bilal and Hafiz Zubair, the residents of Faisalabad, had moved the bail petition arguing that FIA booked them in a fake case of misusing Facebook. They said they did not commit violation of Cyber-crime Act and the FIR registered against them be dismissed. However, the counsel for the FIA opposed their arguments. The counsel said the suspects through investigation had been found guilty of committing violation of Cyber laws. He said they were booked on a complaint moved by Nisar Ahmad Nisar.

After hearing both sides, Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz dismissed their bail petition. The suspects came out of the courtroom and tried to flee but the security officials arrested them and handed them over to FIA. —Correspondent

