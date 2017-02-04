LAHORE

anti-terrorism court Judge Muhammad Azam on Friday sought record about joining of Mushtaq Sukhera as Inspector General Police, Punjab (IGP), on a private complaint moved by Idara Minhajul Quran regarding the Model Town incident.

The court has summoned the record after PAT lawyers pleaded the court that IGP Mushtaq Sukhera had taken over as IGP before the Model Town incident. They alleged that two PAT workers had overheard him giving orders and seeking report on wireless on 17th of June, 2014 in the morning, the day incident took place in Model Town as a result of which 14 people lost their lives and 100 others got severe injuries.

The PAT lawyers told the court that Mushtaq Sukhera had joined on 17th of June while his orders were issued on 14th of June. They said if something illegal happened following the orders, both the order giver and taker were held responsible and they could be examined under Article 111 of Pakistan Penal Code. The court, on their plea, summoned record of his joining and adjourned hearing until February 7. The court deferred the announcement of the verdict on the private complaint of Idara Minhajul Quran.

On previous hearing, the PAT lawyers had completed their arguments on the private complaint after which judgment on the complaint was reserved.

