LAHORE

FIA Friday registered three FRIs against the management of three medical stores for doing business of spurious, illegal and expired medicines near Services Hospital, Lahore.

According to FIA officials, a team of FIA led by Inspector Mian Anwar along with Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) officials raided late Thursday the Services Hospital Under Pass and inspected three medical stores naming M/S Farhan Medical Store, M/S Shaheen Pharmacy and M/S Saghir Medical Store.

The FIA officials took into possession all the expired and spurious medicines besides a large quantity of medicines which were property of Services Hospital and were not for sale was also recovered from the stores. The raiding team arrested Tariq Mahmood and Muhammad Asif Sharif on the spot. The accused told that Services Hospital lower staff was involved in supplying government medicines to them and they had a share of 50 percent in this regard. FIA officials told that the accused were even selling expired medicines of the hospital at their stores.

