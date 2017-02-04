LAHORE

A senior lawyer has filed a habeas corpus petition in the Lahore High Court for the recovery of Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed from alleged illegal detention of the Punjab government.

Advocate Sarfraz Hussain filed the petition under section 491 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and contended that Hafiz Saeed had been detained on United Nations’ resolution of 2008. However, he questioned, the resolution of the UN Security Council passed in 1948 for holding a referendum in the Indian-held Kashmir had not been implemented so far. The lawyer stated that the JuD chief had been detained for keeping the Kashmir issue alive.

The petitioner pleaded that the detention of Hafiz Saeed was liable to be declared void as there was no nexus with anti-terrorism laws, which had been manoeuvred by the government to curtail the liberty of a Pakistani citizen at the behest of foreign mission.

