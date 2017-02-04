‘Enrolment up, dropout rate down’

CM says 380,000 students enrolled in one year; monthly stipend of female students of Class six to Matric increased from Rs200 to Rs1,000

in 16 districts of South Punjab

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif presided over a meeting here Friday in which progress of steps taken under Education Reforms Programme was reviewed in detail.

According to a handout, addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that monthly stipend of female students of Class six to Matric had been augmented from Rs200 to Rs1,000 in 16 districts of South Punjab which will hopefully increase enrolment rate of students. He assured that human resource from other departments would be engaged in census activities rather than indulging teachers so that they could fulfill teaching responsibility with more concentration.

Shahbaz Sharif said that 36,000 new rooms would be constructed in different schools under Khadim-e-Punjab Schools Programme which would be equipped with all necessary educational facilities as well. This initiative will help to increase enrolment rate which will start from April 2017, he added. The chief minister said that 380,000 students had been enrolled in one year and dropout rate had shrunk much; however, more efforts should be made to achieve the set target.

He said that out-source of schools showing poor performance was a successful strategy which had improved the standard of education and this model needed to be prolonged further. He said that providing quality education was our mission; nevertheless, this required proper training of teachers as well. He directed the authorities concerned to present a detailed plan for teachers’ training after reading best models of around the globe and committee established in this regard to finalise strategy plan after consultation.

Clean water: Shahbaz Sharif presided over a meeting here to review the road map with regard to the supply of clean drinking water programme. Addressing the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif said that clean drinking water project had been launched in six tehsils of South Punjab and would be extended to additional 31 districts. He said that access to clean drinking water is basic right of every citizen as clean water is substitute of life. He directed to complete feasibility, design and planning work of project at its earliest and present a final road map as soon as possible.

Turkish investment: A delegation of Turkish investors called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif here Friday and expressed keen interest in investment in different sectors of Punjab specifically water sector, waste water treatment and housing sector.

According to a handout, talking to the delegation, the chief minister said that Pakistan-Turkish relations were bound in the historical fraternal relations which were turning into sustained economic cooperation in the Nawaz-led government.

Merit culture: Shahbaz Sharif has said that autonomous, independent and prosperous Pakistan is our destination and we are striving hard by day and night for this accomplishment under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said we have promoted merit culture at every level accepting the fact that it was the only key to success; our education and other policies in the province are based on merit and merit only. According to a handout, the chief minister expressed these views while talking to members of assembly from different districts.

cancer: Shahbaz Sharif has said that every one of us collectively or individually has to play a part to reduce the global burden of cancer.

In his cognizance message on World Cancer Day, the chief minister said that cancer being a lethal disease could be escaped only by effective awareness campaigns through which public could be equipped well with all necessary information related to this mortal infection.

