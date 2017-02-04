LAHORE

People from all walks of life swarmed on the second day of Pakistan’s biggest book fair “Lahore International Book Fair-2017” featuring some 275 local and foreign publishers started at Expo Center here on Friday.

The five-day book fair, with free entry during all days of the event, attracted hundreds of people. Almost all participating publishers are offering special discount on books ranging from 20 to as high as 50 percent and in some cases even more. The spacious venue offers thousands of books on a variety of topics under one roof. LIBF Trust’s administrator Saleem Malik said the book fair was an annual event which had been nurturing a very positive activity over the years. He added that as compared to its first day, the number of visitors swelled manifold, and in terms of sales, the first day brought more revenue since serious buyers and book lovers came to the book fair to buy books. He said that on the second day, children and students bought a large number of books.

Saleem Malik commented that the book fair was the herald of spring and suggested that the Punjab government could own it as part of its annual spring festival. “The government can at least provide the venue at subsidised rates,” he added. The book fair will continue till February 6 from 10am to 10pm with no entry fee.

