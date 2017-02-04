LAHORE

The current month may witness above-normal rains and snowfall, predicted Met Office here Friday.

Met officials say that global climate indicators such as North Atlantic Oscillations (NAO), El Nino & Southern Oscillations (ENSO) and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) are expected to remain neutral in February 2017. They say the conditions are in favour of more than normal February precipitation.

A press release issued by Met Office said climate outlook of different models suggested that two to three weather systems were likely to pass across the country, resulting in slightly above-normal rain/snowfall in February 2017.

It said that in February, more than normal snowfall was expected in mountainous areas of Upper KP, GB and Kashmir.

It said fog intensity was likely to reduce gradually in plain areas of KP, Punjab and upper Sindh. The statement concluded that precipitation was likely to remain normal in the month of March. However, rainfall will be more than snowfall.

Meanwhile, Met Office said that a westerly wave was affecting Pakistan and was likely to persist till Sunday due to which rain-thunderstorm, with snowfall over the hills, was expected at a number of places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions), Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while at scattered places in Balochistan, isolated places in Southern Punjab and Sindh. Foggy condition are likely in a few plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Chitral (18mm), Drosh (10mm), Kalam (12mm), Mirkhani (11mm), Parachinar (4mm), Nokkundi (9mm), Turbat (4 mm) and Gilgit trace while snowfall was recorded at Kalam (5 inch) and Chitral (2 inch).

Friday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Parachinar where mercury dropped to -06°C while in Lahore minimum temperature remained 8°C, highest temperature was 17°C and humidity was 61 percent.

