Senior judge of the Sindh High Court (SHC), Justice Irfan Sa’adat Khan on Friday felicitated the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) on introducing Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) classes to educate lawyers.

Justice Khan stressed that KBA lawyers should benefit from this course so they could contest cases of their clients efficiently. The classes for the course were being held at the Jinnah Auditorium, housed in the city court’s premises.

Newly elected KBA President Naim Qureshi welcomed Justice Irfan Sa’adat Khan and highlighted that the association was doing its best to assist lawyers in their education.

He pointed out that the course was introduced in 2013 and at present had over 300 male and female lawyers enrolled in it.

