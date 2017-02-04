A young man was gunned down in North Karachi area on Friday.

Nasir Abbas, 27, was shot dead in the Surjani Town police remit, police said, adding that the alleged murderer was his brother-in-law, Kazim.

The murder took place on Friday morning in a house situated in Sector-7D, North Karachi.

Police said the victim was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

During the preliminary investigation, police said, it was found Nasir Abbas was having a dispute with Kazim, who reportedly shot at him during a quarrel in the house.

Police said a hunt had been launched to nab the assailant.

‘Criminals’ nabbed

Two men, said to be involved in street crimes, were arrested in the Industrial Area, Super Highway, police said on Friday.

The accused are identified as Nauman and Ahsan. Police said weapons were found on them.

