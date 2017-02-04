ISLAMABAD: The use of drugs is the highest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a survey conducted jointly by the Narcotics Control Division, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The Ministry of Interior informed the National Assembly in written reply to a question that according to the survey, 11 percent of the total population of KP is using a controlled substance, including misuse of prescription drugs.

The illicit drugs use in KP is 10.9 percent of the population followed by Sindh with 6.6 percent, Balochistan 5 percent and Punjab 4.7 percent. As per the survey report 2013, a total 6.7 million people or six percent of the total population of Pakistan is using a controlled substance, including misuse of prescription drugs.

The use of heroin in KP is 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent of the population in Punjab, while 4.8 percent, 4.3 percent and 3.1 percent of total population of KP, Sindh and Punjab use cannabis. In Punjab and KP, 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent of population is injecting drug users.

The House was informed that modern addiction treat and rehabilitation centres have been established in Islamabad, Karachi and Quetta which since inception in 2005-2006 have treated 13,109 drug addicts.

