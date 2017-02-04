PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that it is most likely that his party will be given mandate by the people to assume federal government next year.

Addressing the international seminar on gynaecology in Peshawar, Imran said people of entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be provided with health cards for better medical facilities. He said Insaf Health Card is one of the biggest services that the provincial government could do to the people.

The PTI chief asserted that government hospitals lagged behind in provision of facilities to the locals out of political interference and nepotism. He said the KP government has set an example for other provinces of Pakistan.

“None could expect of the doctors to fulfil their jobs in the best interest of the people unless they are in charge of the decisions taken in hospitals,” he said.

Imran said no institution could develop unless merit in appointments is considered supreme to everything else. He reiterated that at least 34,000 students in the province returned to government schools from private institutions as facilities and quality of education improved there. He said decisions on merit are required to strengthen democracy, adding that when there is no democracy, the families are strengthened through monarchy.

He said such justice system would be devised in the country in which the prime minister, whose name appeared in PanamaLeaks, could also be tried. He said that whatever is happening in the Supreme Court would set example that there is equal justice system for all people in the country. He said he KP will become example for all provinces.

