$6.3 bn under Extended Fund

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Friday that Pakistan had received $6.3 billion under the Extended Fund (EFF) with the IMF which will be repaid by the year 2025-2026.

In a written reply to a question, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said disbursement under the EFF was made in 12 tranches and each tranche was repayable to the Fund after four and a half years from the date of disbursement.

The first tranche was received in September 2013, while the last tranche was disbursed by the Fund in September 2016. The first repayment will start in 2018 and the repayment schedule extends till FY 2025-26.

The House was told the government had formulated and implemented a homegrown economic reform programme, which was also supported by the IMF.

"Major reforms were undertaken during the program in various sectors including fiscal, financial, public sector enterprises, power, and business climate improvement. In the fiscal sector, reforms include withdrawing the powers of FBR to issue SROs; rationalization of Import Tariffs; strengthening Tax Audit; and enactment of Benami Transaction law," the reply said.

In the financial sector, phased implementation of Basel III capital and liquidity requirements; establishment of Independent Monetary Policy Committee; enactment of Deposit Protection Corporation Act and Credit Bureau Act were the main reforms.

Reforms in the Public Sector Enterprises were initiated to enhance efficiency of loss-making PSEs. In the power sector, Gas Theft Control & Recovery Act was enacted, while the government revisited regulatory benchmarking for losses during FY 2015-16 tariff determination by Nepra; and completed a study to examine options for unbundling of gas companies. 3 Several initiatives were undertaken to improve Business Climate including establishment of Virtual One Stop Shop (VOSS) for business registration; establishment of Alternative Dispute Resolution Centers in Karachi and Lahore; and reduction in import tariff slabs to simplify the Trade regime.

In a written reply to another question, the House was informed that the population and housing census would start from March 15, 2017 and completed within two months. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), an attached department of Statistics Division, accordingly has started preparatory activities.

The PBS has held meetings with the federal and provincial governments including finance, interior, defence and military operations directorate of GHQ and Nadra for taking them on board.

